Dave Grohl takes major step in Jordyn Blum marriage after lovechild confession

'I plan to be a loving parent to my new daughter,' the Foo Fighters frontman declared

Dave Grohl is trying to mend his marriage instead of pursuing a divorce after his lovechild confession, according to new reports.

People magazine reported on Friday, November 1, that the 55-year-old rockstar is “no longer working with a divorce attorney” and is instead focused on “[working] things out with his wife.”

A source emphasised that the father of three “loves his family,” which includes daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

“Dave’s been prioritising his family,” the source noted, adding, “He knows he messed up. It’s one of those situations where you don’t realise what you have until you’re about to lose it. He doesn’t want to lose his family.”

The Foo Fighters frontman shocked fans in a Sept. 10 Instagram post where he confessed that he recently welcomed a baby daughter outside of his 21-year marriage with Blum.

“I love my wife and children and plan to be a loving and supportive parent to my new daughter,” Grohl wrote, adding that he’s doing everything possible to regain his family’s trust.

At the time, People reported that Grohl had initially hired legal counsel for a potential divorce. Blum, meanwhile, also seemed to ditch her wedding ring on multiple outings after the scandal.