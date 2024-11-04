Hollywood set to remake hit series Squid Game? Director reacts

The much-hyped Korean series Squid Game, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, a South Korean filmmaker, previously confirmed that there will be a season 2.

Rumours have been circulating online that Hollywood’s famous director David Fincher, who has directed hits like Gone Girl and Fight Club, might remake the popular series Squid Game.

Addressing the rumours, the creator of the show expressed his emotions saying, “It's still mine.”

According to the Deadline, the 53-year-old director and producer said, "I saw that article in Deadline, but I don't think it's official yet, so I cannot tell much about that."

While praising David for his amazing work and talent, Hwang expressed that he respects him and will definitely watch the remake of Squid Game.

"I respect David Fincher. I love his work, so if he does make a remake of Squid Game of his own, as a fan I will watch it. I think he will make a great Squid Game. It’s still mine!"

During a candid interview, Hwang explained that he did not create the series to leave a moral lesson, but to sell it, as Netflix bought his show to make profit, which he thinks is normal in today's society.

Hwang's interview has reassured the fans of Squid Game, as they can breathe a sigh of relief while eagerly waiting for season 2. The director mentioned that it might take some time for the series to come out.