Lady Gaga wows fans with ‘Disease’ BTS

Lady Gaga released her latest single 'Disease' on October 25

Lady Gaga isn't letting the excitement around her latest song, titled Disease, fade away soon as she continues to create buzz among her fans.

On Saturday, November 2, the Bad Romance hitmaker took to her official Instagram account to share a behind-the-scenes snapshot while getting ready for the official music video of the track.

Shortly after Gaga, known as Mother Monster, treated her millions of fans, affectionately called Little Monsters, to a glimpse of her makeup process, they spared no time to flood the comments section with love and support.

"Sickeninggggggggg," remarked one fan.

"WE ARE OBSESSED," another echoed, reflecting the feelings of many.

"Gagavision! Behind the scenes of Disease," a third fan wrote.

"YES, BTS MAKEUP SHOTS," a fourth chimed in excitedly.

"U cant [sic] just drop this pic randomly and without a caption" lamented another with crying emoji, while others showered her with affection, calling her "Mother" and filling the comments with red heart emojis.

The Hold My Hand songstress has garnered an outpour of love on her latest post, coming on the heels of the success of her new song, Disease, released on October 25, 2024.