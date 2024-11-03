'Coldplay' frontman Chris Martin falls down trap door amid final Melbourne show

Chris Martin performs final show of 'Music of the Spheres Tour' in Melbourne

Coldplay vocalist, Chris Martin just fell down the trap door in front of the audience amid their final show of 'Music of the Spheres Tour' in Melbourne, Australia.

While performing live on stage, he tripped in a sold out show packed with attendees at the Marvel stadium.

Amid the concert, Martin was reading out the fan boards while walking backwards during the break of their gig; this is when he tumbled down in a hole leaving the crowd in shock.

A video has been circulating on social media, showing the 47-year-old musician falling down the hole. Meanwhile, his beloved fans could be heard panting after their favourite artist disappeared from stage in seconds.

Soon after recovering from the shock of the sudden accident that took place at the concert, he assured fans ‘that’s not planned’ while thanking a production guy underneath the stage for timely 'catching' him.

Chris, then, continued with the show.

Prior to this, Coldplay set an unwanted record in their history as they had to perform live on stage without one of their members in one of Melbourne shows.

Chris Martin mentioned live on stage that bassist Guy Berryman was not well and will not be playing for the first time in a concert.