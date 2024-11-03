Pete Davidson debuts new look in 'Saturday Night Live' cameo

Pete Davidson shows off his bare arms amid tattoo removal process

Pete Davidson made a surprise return to Saturday Night Live with an almost tattoo-free look.

On Saturday night, November 2, the comedian appeared in a sketch alongside John Mulaney, bringing back the magic of their previous collaborations.

In the sketch, Davidson and Andrew Dismukes play two men who enter a New York Port Authority bus terminal, Duane Reade, to buy a few items.

Mulaney, playing the cashier, appeared amused when Davidson asked for a gallon of milk—something locals might typically avoid.

The bit then erupted into a full-cast celebration, parodying various show tunes and New York City-centric topics.

The musical numbers kicked off with a Lion King parody about the milk featuring Kenan Thompson and Ego Nwodim.

Marcello Hernandez and Mulaney spoofed a locked-up shampoo situation in a Sound of Music segment.

The segment continued with Bowen Yang playing a twisted Greyhound bus driver to the tune of Master of the House from Les Misérables; Chloe Fineman's impression of Timothée Chalamet, singing a version of Willkommen from Cabaret, "about all the twinks arriving for the Timothée Chalamet look-alike contest."

Followed by Devon Walker addressing Mayor Eric Adams’ potentially illegal associations with Turkey to the tune of Prince Ali from Aladdin, and Andy Samberg portraying the dead bear that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admitted to dumping in Central Park, set to Alexander Hamilton from Hamilton, the segment concluded with a full-cast showstopper parodying We Go Together from Grease.

For the unversed, Davidsonm 30, was a cast member on SNL from 2014 to 2022 and hosted the show in 2023. Meanwhile, this appearance marked Mulaney’s sixth time hosting the iconic sketch show.