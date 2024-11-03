Snoop Dogg drops lead single 'Gorgeous' from upcoming Dr.Dre-produced album

The album brings back the classic Snoop-Dre collab with a 15-song tracklist

Snoop Dogg is showing fans what to expect from his upcoming album Missionary, produced by his long-time collaborator Dr. Dre.

On Friday, November 1 — a little over a month ahead of the album’s official release date — the Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper released the album's lead single titled Gorgeous, featuring R&B star and rapper Jehne Aiko. The song was accompanied by a lyric video posted to his official YouTube channel.

This album is a significant reunion for Snoop and Dr. Dre, marking their first full-length collaboration since Snoop’s 1993 debut, Doggystyle. In fact, Missionary has been dubbed as a successor to Doggystyle, which is regarded as one of the best hip-hop records of all time.

Missionary promises a diverse, star-studded lineup of artists including Tom Petty, Eminem, 50 Cent, Jelly Roll, K.A.A.N., Method Man, Smitty, Sting, Cocoa Sarai, Dem Jointz, Stalone, Fat Money, BJ the Chicago Kid, Alus, and Jhené Aiko.

Marking his 20th studio album, Missionary is set to release on December 13, 2024 via Death Row, Aftermath, and Interscope, and will feature a 15-song tracklist.