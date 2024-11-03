Sharon Osbourne addresses Kelly’s friendship with Simon Cowell

Sharon Osbourne shares two cents on Kelly's comment about Simon Cowell

Sharon Osbourne has recently addressed Kelly Osbourne’s friendship with her former X Factor colleague Simon Cowell.

Speaking to TMZ in Los Angeles, Sharon, who had a fallout with Simon, said, “I am happy that Kelly does have a good relationship with him."

When asked if she believed her daughter should show her “any type of loyalty,” to which Sharon replied, “God no, Simon's fine.”

Interestingly, Sharon even called her former colleague Simon “great”.

The comments came after Kelly opened up about her relation with Simon in a latest interview with US WEEKLY.

“I'd never want to disrespect Simon. I like Simon,” said Kelly while also discussed about his working relationship with Sharon.

Sharon reportedly worked alongside Simon for over a decade. They appeared together on the ITV show at times between 2004 and 2017, and she was a judge on America's Got Talent which was also created by Simon from 2007 to 2012.

Kelly told US that Simon and Sharon “had their issues, but assured that I stay out of it”.

The Osbournes’ daughter added that Simon did her mother “dirty a couple times” and that she “got him back”.

Meanwhile, Sharon slammed Simon since they last worked together. She also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year as a “house guest” on the series, which reunited her with Louis Walsh, who had also previously been a judge on the X Factor.

Dishing out her reason, Sharon claimed that she had turned down a role on the Masked Singer in the US because she had committed to a role on a new series of the X Factor with Simon, which she said later fell through.

She told Louis, “I missed a huge gig. That's why I was furious.”

Sharon also pointed out that she would never work with Simon for “all the money in the world”.