David, Victoria Beckham trying to avoid Tom Cruise for THIS reason

David, Victoria Beckham think Tom Cruise is little weird: Source

David and Victoria Beckham have recently been avoiding Tom Cruise’s friendship offer over his weird behaviour.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly, “Tom is going to be spending more time in Florida and is hitting up the Beckhams.”

“He doesn’t have a lot of friends anymore, so he’s focused on wooing them,” remarked an insider.

The source revealed that the Top Gun star “has been bombarding” the Beckhams and “saying he can’t wait to hang out”.

Victoria and David “aren’t blowing him off completely,” per the source.

“They’ve responded once or twice but they’re not committing to anything,” shared an insider.

The Beckhams noted the Mission: Impossible star and devoted Scientologist is too intense for their low-key life.

“They think he’s a little weird — he has to control every social situation, and they’re not into that!” added an insider.

It is pertinent to mention that David and Victoria wanted to keep a distance from Tom because in the past the actor tried to recruit the couple into the Church of Scientology, according to an insider.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood star previously made an appearance at the fashion designer’s 50th birthday party in April.

However, the couple felt “content” to keep Tom at a distance for now.