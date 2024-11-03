Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice's inheritance dreams at risk

Charles and Andrew have also been at loggerheads over Royal Lodge

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice may face unexpected challenges with the inheritance of Royal Lodge following King Charles’ financial restrictions on their father, Prince Andrew.



As Charles pushes for cost-cutting measures, including a demand for Andrew to vacate his Royal Lodge home, concerns grow over the future of the property Andrew hoped to pass down to his daughters.

Real estate expert Terry Fisher from We Buy Any Home highlights potential roadblocks, stating that "Andrew's long lease, reportedly lasting 75 years, shows that he's invested significantly in Royal Lodge, giving him strong occupancy rights."

However, royal leases often come with succession limitations, especially for non-working family members.

"In other words, while Andrew has substantial rights under the lease, he may still face limitations in passing it on to family without special permissions," Fisher explains.

Additionally, the high upkeep and security costs could place a heavy financial burden on Andrew, making it challenging to maintain residence at Royal Lodge in the long term.



