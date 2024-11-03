Taylor Swift shares her reaction after Jason Kelce smashed fan's phone

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce react to Jason Kelce's phone smashing incident

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have recently shared their reaction after Jason Kelce smashed fan's phone for mean comments about his brother's relationship with the singer.

A source close to the couple spilled to DailyMail.com, “Taylor and Travis were both really shocked by this considering Jason is one of the nicest guys in the world.”

“It really became clear how much he loves and respects Taylor. Travis means the world to him,” shared an insider.

The source told the outlet, “The use of the bad word is not okay with him nor anyone. This fan crossed the line.”

“Jason will never stand for anyone insulting his family and he views Taylor as family now,” added an insider.

Earlier, Jason was furious after the fan used a homophobic slur when he recorded himself shouting, “Hey Kelce! How does it feel your brother is a (expletive) for dating Taylor Swift?”

Jason, who attended Penn State on Saturday for a college football game, grabbed the phone and smashed to the floor.

As soon as the incident went viral, Travis’ older brother garnered a lot of support on social media.

Meanwhile, Page Six added that no incident report had not been filed by anyone, per campus police.

In September, speaking on The Pivot Podcast, Jason discussed about his brother’s relationship with Taylor.

“Even now, I want to be respectful of them. I don’t want anybody to feel like I’m violating some type of private relationship, right?” he stated.

Jason added, “Travis is my brother, and I’m really happy for him. You just have to be conscious of how you're saying things because he is under such a microscope.”