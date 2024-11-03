Ariana Grande connects to estranged death in new film

Ariana Grande has established a rare connection with her father ahead of her new film Wicked.

According to E! News, the songstress has changed her name back to her full birth name in the credits of her upcoming film.

The credits will feature her full name, Ariana Grande-Butera, instead of her stage name.

The Thank U, Next star derived her name from her mother Joan Grande and father Ed Butera.

This follows Grande's decision to mend her estranged relationship with her father after a period of tension in 2013.

For the unversed, Ariana's Graphic Designer father split from her mother, when she was only eight years old.

Wicked has proved to be a success so far in Australia, with fans heaping on praises for the star's incredible performance.

One fan commented, "Wow that film was insane."

Another chimed in, adding, "It was so good"

A third enthused, "It was so good that I cried five times."

Ariana Grande was born on June 26, 1993, to parents Joan Grande, the CEO of Hose-McCann Communications, and Edward Butera, a graphic design firm owner.