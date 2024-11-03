King Charles forced to delay talks with Prince Harry due to serious blunder

King Charles holding back Prince Harry peace talks due to legal row

King Charles is willing to make peace with his ‘darling boy’ Prince Harry but there are pressing concerns, apart from Prince William’s grievances, holding the monarch back.

The Duke of Sussex had made a big gesture for his estranged father after he received a personal phone call from the monarch himself, informing him of his shock cancer diagnosis.

Harry made a quick, overnight dash to the UK to meet his father in February but following the brief 30-minute, no other reunion plans have materialised.

While previous reports suggested that Prince William, who is still “furious” with his brother and is not on speaking terms, is hindering his father to hold peace talks with Harry.

However, a new report from The Telegraph states that King Charles is forced to pushback any reconciliation efforts due to serious legal troubles which could put the monarchy in jeopardy.

Harry is embroiled in a long-running case against the UK Government over the decision to downgrade his security following exit from the Firm.

“Here you have the infelicitous situation where the King’s son is suing the King’s ministers in the King’s courts. That is pulling the King in three directions,” a senior constitutional expert told royal biographer Robert Hardman.

“You also have the situation where the King’s son publishes accounts of private conversations, some of which have been, shall we say, wrong,” the expert explained.

He went on to suggest that Harry could simply stir up trouble by stating in a court hearing “My father said this” if he discussed the matter with the King and any inaccurate recollection was quoted. King Charles is hoping to avoid any such blunder as this.

There would be serious legal jeopardy,” the expert stated.

Otherwise, Palace officials cited in Hardman’s updated book reveal that King is “not opposed to some sort of rapprochement with the Sussexes.”