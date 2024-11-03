Cara Delevingne sets record straight on her sobriety journey

Cara Delevingne clears up sobriety speculation amidst throwback photo shoot

Supermodel Cara Delevingne recently shared a nostalgic throwback photo shoot on Instagram, recreating a iconic moment from the 2003 NYC premiere of Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

Delevingne, 32, posed alongside Mean Girls star Renee Rapp, channeling Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore, complete with champagne in hand.

However, fans quickly noticed the champagne and questioned Delevingne's sobriety status, given her well-documented journey that began in 2022. One follower asked, "I thought you were working on your sobriety?"

Delevingne swiftly responded, "I am still sober." She also clarified in the post's caption, "I love gay Halloween! What do you mean you are Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz on the way to the Charlie's angels full throttle premiere in 2003. #stillsober."

The model's lighthearted response reassured fans that her sobriety remains intact, despite the playful photo shoot. Delevingne's commitment to her journey serves as an inspiration to many.

Delevingne also attended a Halloween party dressed as American Psycho's Patrick Bateman, showcasing her creative and playful spirit.