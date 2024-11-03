Ben Affleck breaks cover after skipping ‘Unstoppable’ premiere at AFI Fest

Ben Affleck and his youngest son, Samuel, have recently been spotted spending quality time together in Los Angeles.

According to Daily Mail, the father-son duo were seen enjoying shopping in the City of Angeles's Melrose Avenue.

For the outing, Affleck donned a grey pair of jeans and a white T-shirt. He completed his look by wearing funky sneakers.

On the other hand, Samuel was seen in a casual outfit.

For the unversed, Affleck shares three kids named Violet, 18, Fin, 15 and Samuel, 12 with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

This appearance of Air director came shortly after his absence at the 2024 AFI Fest, where his other ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez promoted their upcoming movie Unstoppable.

On October 26, the Marry Me actress marked her appearance at the film gala for the post-release promotions of her latest movie.

However, the producers of sport-drama film, Affleck and his best friend Matt Damon were not in attendance at the Fest.

This was not the first time the 52-year-old actor had missed an event since his divorce from Lopez.

Previously, Affleck skipped the film’s premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September.

It's worth noting that JLo filed for divorce from Affleck in August 2024, after spending two years together.

The estranged couple is currently settling their legal matters.