Prince William issues big announcement with sweet nod to Kate Middleton

Prince William penned a personal note for the public with a sweet tribute to his wife of 10 years, Kate Middleton.

The Prince of Wales, who is set to travel to Cape Town next week without Kate, shared how his precious project came to being.

“Africa has always held a special place in my heart as somewhere I found comfort as a teenager,” William began in the message, adding that it is also “where I proposed to my wife and most recently as the founding inspiration behind The Earthshot Prize.”

He shared that Namibia in 2018 he realised “the power of how innovative, positive solutions to environmental problems could drive transformative change for humans and nature.”

Prince William will be marking the fourth year of the ten-year award programme on November 6th.

He aims to “spotlight our next cohort of 15 Finalists and have the opportunity to join partners from across Africa to celebrate the inspiring approach to environmental innovation that is taking place across the continent.”

The future king also noted that around “2,000 South Africans are set to attend the Awards Ceremony at the purpose-built Earthshot Prize Dome in the heart of Cape Town.”

He noted that the production of the Ceremony created approximately “650 jobs locally” while staying true to sustainability and celebrating the African culture.

