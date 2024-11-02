Princess Leonor of Spain turns 19, embracing her future as Queen

Princess Leonor of Spain is one step closer to throne.

A year ago, Leonor de Borbón celebrated her coming of age, stepping into the spotlight as a central figure in the Spanish royal family.

Now, as the Princess of Asturias turns 19 on October 31, she marks this milestone in Marín, where she has embarked on her Navy training.

In a recent acknowledgment made during her visit to Oviedo, Princess Leonor reflects on leaving behind her teenage years, a transformative period that has seen her evolve from a young girl into a poised young princess capable of captivating those around her.

While much about her remains under wraps, Princess Leonor has become a familiar face in the media, particularly since her ascent began five years ago when she first presided over the prestigious Princess of Asturias Awards and the Princess of Girona Awards.

Following that, she pursued her International Baccalaureate in Wales, leading to a quieter public presence from the summer of 2020 until 2023.

However, her recent training and increasing engagements suggest that the future is bright for this young royal, as she continues to grow into her role and prepare for the responsibilities that await her as the future queen.

Having delivered her first major solo speech in 2019, she increasingly took on solo engagements, including her enrollment in three years of military training at the Zaragoza military academy last summer.

Now known as Cadet Borbón, she displayed admirable dedication to her responsibilities, fully aware that she would one day succeed her father and become the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

Born an infanta on October 31, 2005, during the reign of her grandfather King Juan Carlos I, Princess Leonor transitioned to the title of Princess of Asturias upon her grandfather's abdication in 2014 and her father's ascension to the throne.

This honorary title, akin to that of the Prince or Princess of Wales or the Dauphin or Dauphine of France, was formally conferred on her during a presentation before the Cortes Generales of Spain on her 18th birthday.