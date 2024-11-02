Kerry Katona shares 'real reason' behind split with Ryan Mahoney

Kerry Katona suffers huge work loss following her breakup with Ryan Mahoney

Kerry Katona has finally broken her silence on separation from fiancé Ryan Mahoney, whom she enjoyed six years of relationship.

The 44-year-old got emotional as she revealed that she lacked support from Ryan during her tough times, especially when her mother was being taken to the hospital.

Kerry explained the ordeal in her own words, divulging: “I’m honest, I’ve felt more lonely than ever during my recovery. Ryan was away getting a tattoo in London when I went into hospital and I haven’t seen him since my surgery over a week ago.”

“That upset me, because it made me feel unsupported and I could have done with the emotional support. I’m always the ‘strong mum’ in our house and this week I really wanted to be looked after and have him here, but I had my mum instead."

Meanwhile, a source came forward revealing the same reason, saying: "It's not like anyone has cheated.”

Seemingly, the Atomic Kitten pop girl announced calling off romance with Ryan, while sharing her mother’s health update on Instagram.

As one reader commented, "so much love to you both and is the Dr single?" Kerry responded, "No but I am!"

In another new update, Kerry Katona has suffered huge work loss following her breakup.

As per the details, a reality show was planned to cover details leading up to their wedding along with filming all the action from the big day, which reportedly got cancelled.

