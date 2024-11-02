Eddie Murphy to feature in George Clinton's yet-untitled biopic

George Clinton heads musical band, 'Parliament-Funkadelic' which is active since 1960s

American actor and comedian, Eddie Murphy has been signed up to star in Parliament-Funkadelic musician, George Clinton's biopic.

The inspiring movie will be directed by Bill Condon, who previously made Dreamgirls in 2006, which also featured Murphy as James Early.

Deadline broke the news of Eddie and Bill joining hands to bring forward an intriguing project like this.

The two of them will be working on the Clinton documentary for Amazon MGM Studios. Meanwhile, Virgil Williams has authored the script of the film, who previously wrote screenplays for Mudbound and The Piano Lesson.

It is significant to mention here that Catherine Davis, who is cult Clinton fan, was the one who pitched the idea to the Beverly Hills Cop actor.

The 63-year-old actor is going to produce the film under his Eddie Murphy Productions.

Charisse Hewitt-Webster belonging to Murphy’s production company will be working as an executive producer along with Jeff Jampol, Archie Ivy and George Clinton himself, who’s presence is considerable.

Clinton has a lot of fans worldwide. For the unversed, Prince has also once asserted that his band, Parliament Funkadelic ‘changed the world’.

On the other hand, Eddie Murphy is going to feature in a heist film next titled, The Pickup along with Pete Davidson and Keke Palmer.