Taylor Swift’s rising fame in sports world leaves Kelly Stafford baffled

Taylor Swift makes Kelly Stafford jealous of grabbing all the attention

Taylor Swift's support for her beau Travis Kelce and her non-stop coverage allegdly eclipses the hard work of other NFL players.

Kelly Stafford, wife of NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford, has opened up about her concerns regarding the Love Story crooner's presence at the NFL games.

Stafford, who stills shares close bond with the pop superstar, previously admitted that she didn’t “want to see another four months of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce coverage.”

However, to clear her position amid fear of backlash from Swifties, Stafford reiterated: “I have never once said I didn’t like Taylor Swift ever.”

She said her jealous feelings towards So High School singer stemmed from watching her husband and other players, who enthusiastically contribute to the team's performances, are not being covered as they deserve due to Swift's presence in the game.

“I was a little jealous of the fact that they were getting all this attention and all of a sudden the football game was the sideshow.” Stafford said.

While sharing her experience of listening to Swift, Stafford said, “I was a fan of hers when she was a country star because her and I are the same age so I grew up listening to her music.”

Recently Stafford took her four daughter to 'Eras Tour' in New Orleans calling it an “experience of a lifetime.”

Stafford also explained the impact Swift has on her daughters saying, “I honestly think my girls are prouder of their dad because he is playing a sport that Taylor Swift loves. So at the end of the day, I’m thankful for the entire thing.”