Tyler, the Creator dubs Taylor Swift’s fans ‘racist’ during recent concert

Tyler, the Creator recently sparked debate among Taylor Swift’s fans by making an inappropriate comment at his concert in Boston.

On October 31, the 33-year-old rap star dubbed Swifties ‘racist’ for trying to cancel him over old controversial lyrics in some of his music.

A video has been circulating on social media in which Tyler was seen addressing one of Swift’s admirers during his musical show and said, "I got Swifties all mad at me with their racist a**."

"Bringing up old lyrics, b***h go listen to Tron Cat again, I don't give a f***," the See You Again singer added.

Moreover, the rapper shared, "What the f**k b***h? They gonna bring out the old me."

For the unversed, the song Tyler mentioned titled Tron Cat was initially released in 2011 and is one of the songs that critics have spoken out against in the past.

The lyrics mentioned a number of questionable lines, including one about sexually assaulting a pregnant woman.

The She hitmaker previously mentioned Swift by her name in a few of his other songs, including another 2011 track titled Fish, in which he raps, "Tyler swiftly slips his d*** inside of Taylor Swift's slit."

Despite facing widespread backlash over his controversial lyrics, Tyler performed the track at the 2021 Lollapalooza Festival.

However, Swift’s representatives have not commented on the controversy yet.