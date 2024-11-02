'New Mom' Hailey Bieber unveils baby's first Halloween look

Hailey Bieber stuns fans with son Jack's Halloween look

‘New mom’ Hailey Bieber is more than thrilled to celebrate Halloween alongside her new family member Jack Blues Bieber.

The Rhode founder took to her Instagram on Friday, November 1, to offer an inside glimpse into her Halloween festivities as the caption of the post read, “October things.”

Sharing a round-up of spooky-themed photos, Hailey proudly showcased her luxurious celebrations to her social media fam.

In the ‘most-viewed’ photo from the carousel, the model tried to capture a close shot of her only son as he sported a Halloween-themed costume with adorable tiny socks.

Other photos showcased her fresh hair color, along with a glimpse into her very own beauty care products.

Fans rushed to the comments section to leave heartfelt messages, unable to resist swooning over the adorable new addition.

One fan commented, “Look at the little socks.”

Another chimed in, adding, “Hiii gorgeous, hiii little jack.”

Extending her greetings to the entire family, a third enthused, “Hi Jack and mom and dad.”

The couple welcomed their son Jack on August 22, 2024 after the Biebers first announced their pregnancy in May during a vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii.