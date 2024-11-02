Cardi B exposes Donald Trump's hidden agenda in 'powerful' speech

Cardi B blasts Donald Trump in passionate speech

Cardi B has stepped out for the first time after she was hospitalized with medical emergency.

The Bodak Yellow rapper delivered an emotional speech at Kamala Harris rally as she warned the crowd of Donald Trump’s “plan to hustle you.”

Cardi, who has been at odds with her estranged husband Offset following their tumultuous split, revealed that she didn’t plan to vote until the vice president entered race.

The mother-of-three said of Harris, “She changed my mind completely. I did not have faith in any candidate until she joined the race and said the things that I wanted to hear, that I wanted to see next in this country.”

Drawing parallels between her policies and those of Harris, she went on to add, “Just like Kamala Harris, I too have been the underdog. I’ve been underestimated, my success belittled and discredited. Let me tell you something. Women have to work 10 times harder, perform 10 times better, and still, people question us, how we got to the top.”

Speaking at the rally on Friday, November 1, she blasted Trump as someone who doesn’t “believe women deserve rights.”

The 32-year-old joined the ranks of Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, and other A-listers who have already jumped on the bandwagon.