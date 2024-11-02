Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez breaks silence on romance rumours

Camille Vasquez says she was impressed by Johnny Depp's distinctive views

Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, has set the record straight regarding romance rumours surrounding her and her high-profile client.

In a recent interview with Extra, Vasquez, who represented the Pirates of the Caribbean star in his court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, firmly denied the speculation, even stating that Depp is not her type.

"I would never," she declared, taking the opportunity to clarify once and for all. "Let me just go on the record here: I never dated Johnny Depp. I never would date Johnny Depp. I think he’s a lovely person… He’s not my type."

Vasquez revealed that she first learned about the rumours from her parents, who had already "definitely" known that their daughter wasn’t involved with the 61-year-old Hollywood star.

In addition to dismissing the rumours, the legal star admitted, "Honestly, I’ve never really seen him in any films… maybe Chocolat?" When host Billy Bush asked if she had at least watched Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, she responded, "Never to this day. I have not seen him in Pirates."

Despite not being a fan of Depp's film work, Vasquez noted that he struck her from the first time they met with his different perspective and lens of life.