Sarah Ferguson breaks silence as King Charles delivers final blow to Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson, who's currently in Australia, attended a literary event at Joondalup Resort on Friday, making her first appearance since King Charles reportedly slashed Prince Andrew's royal purse.

The Duchess of York was all smiles and in high spirits as she attended a book signing in Perth after the monarch's decisive action against the Duke of York.

Andrew's ex-wife shared her video on Instagram Story, exciting people about her presence in Busselton, saying: "I am dying to see you. Come and see me there on November 2."

It was her first words she publicly shared after the King's decision to put an end to Prince Andrew's finances.

"Charles III: New King, New Court, The Inside Story," written by acclaimed royal biographer, Robert Hardman, has been updated with new material that being serialised in the MailOnline states that the Duke of York is "no longer a financial burden on the King".

Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, turned heads in stylish pink blazer as she kicked off her visit with a literary event. She looked gorgeous in a little black dress under her blazer, pairing it with black heels.

The 65-year-old former wife of Prince Andrew is currently in Australia, just weeks after King Charles and Queen Camilla ended their successful trip to the country.

Previously, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's mom Sarah Ferguson shared a video from Irish beach, saying: "I enjoy fresh air when things get overwhelming."