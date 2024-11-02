Chris Rock tackles hollywood with original script 'Misty Green'

Comedian and actor Chris Rock is gearing up to make a splash in Hollywood with his latest project, Misty Green.

Rock will not only direct but also star in the film, which is based on an original script he penned.

The movie follows the story of a talented actress struggling with personal demons that have hindered her career.

Rock's character, a director, offers her a custom-made role that could revitalise her path, but their complicated past threatens to derail the opportunity.

Neon International will handle foreign rights, while CAA Media Finance will oversee domestic rights. The package is set to debut at the American Film Market next week.

Rock is producing alongside Peter Rice, James Lopez for Macro Film Studios, and Tommy Oliver for Confluential Films. Charles D. King for Macro Film Studios and Codie Elaine Oliver for Confluential Films serve as executive producers.

Rock's directing credits include Head of State (2003), I Think I Love My Wife (2007), and Top Five (2014).

His recent projects include the Netflix special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (2023), where he addressed the infamous Will Smith Oscars incident.

Rock has also appeared in films like Rustin, Amsterdam, and Spiral: From the Book of Saw, as well as the FX series Fargo.

His career began with roles in Beverly Hills Cop II and as a standout cast member on NBC's Saturday Night Live.

With Misty Green, Rock continues to showcase his versatility as a writer, director, and actor.