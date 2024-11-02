Dorit Kemsley reflects on son Jagger’s ‘difficult’ hospitalisation before Halloween

Dorit Kemsley on Halloween and son Jagger's hospitalisation

Dorit Kemsley got candid on his son Jagger’s recent health scare and hospitalisation, from which the 10-year-old fortunately recovered in time for Halloween.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who shares the 10-year-old as well as daughter Phoenix, 8, with Paul "PK" Kemsley, shared how the “past month has been very difficult for our family.”

"Jagger had 2 surgeries in under a week for septic hip, had to stay in the hospital nearly 2 weeks," she wrote on Instagram Nov. 1, "and just when we thought it was all over, we had a set back this week."

However, Jagger, who Dorit gushed about as an "incredibly brave, courageous little boy" and a "fighter", got back better just in time to celebrate Halloween "like he desperately wanted to," trying costume as Bam Bam for the family's The Flintstones-themed group dressup.

"That made this Halloween extra special for all of us," Dorit continued. "I’m in awe and so proud of our little munchkin, his strength, positive mindset and can do attitude he’s maintained through everything he’s been through."

Expressing gratitude to Jagger's medical team, the 48-year-old added in her message, "Feeling blessed and hopeful that better days lay ahead."

In a video post made up of the family’s photo in their costumes, Dorit dressed up as Wilma while PK, who the Bravo star split from in May following nine years of marriage, donned Fred's classic robe.

Meanwhile, the former couple’s daughter dressed up as Pebbles, with a large bone in her hair to complete the look.