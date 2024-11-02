Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, daughter Malti’s ‘Diwali’ dump: ‘peace to the world’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate Diwali with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a glimpse from their love-filled family holiday, Diwali, along with their daughter Malti.

On Friday, Nov. 1, the actress, 42, and her husband, 32, shared heartwarming family photos celebrating Diwali, India’s renowned "Festival of Lights."

The couple posted images on Instagram featuring their 2-year-old daughter Malti, all dressed in festive attire for the holiday.

In the photos, Chopra Jonas wore a vibrant yellow and green floral-embroidered sari, while Malti matched her mom in a mint green sari. Jonas completed the family’s look with a tan-coloured kurta, adorned with similar floral embroidery.

She shared the carousel and wrote in the caption, "Happy Diwali to everyone. May this year bring peace to the world." Jonas also shared the photos on his Instagram account, writing, "Happy Diwali everyone."

The holiday, which is a celebration of the victory of good over evil, started this year on Friday, Oct. 31, the same day as Halloween, according to NBC News.

As per reports from NDTV and Times Now, the couple celebrated the beginning of the holiday with a private dinner for family and friends in London.



