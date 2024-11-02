Olivia Rodrigo surprises trick-or-treaters on Halloween in fun 'Jimmy Kimmel' stint

Olivia Rodrigo made Halloween extremely memorable for her fans this year by surprising trick-or-treaters.
On the October 31st episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Grammy-winning singer, 21, teamed up with Jimmy Kimmel star Guillermo Rodriguez for a costume bit that turned ordinary trick-or-treating into an unforgettable experience.
The skit opened with Rodriguez dressed as Rodrigo herself, complete with glittery hot pants and a “Live, Laugh, Love” tank top. But the real surprise came when the Guts singer, dressed identically to Rodriguez, stepped in with a bowl of candy, ready to “mess with some kids.”
The first batch of trick-or-treaters — a young girl and boy — were wide-eyed when they saw Rodrigo, especially the girl, who had been to one of her concerts. Rodrigo playfully asked the girl if she looked just like her doppelganger, to which the girl replied with a nervous “yes.”
For one group, the excitement turned into disbelief when Rodrigo asked a boy if he thought she was the real deal. “You don’t believe that it’s me?” she teased, offering to show her ID as proof. One girl even burst into happy tears, exclaiming, “I’ve never happy cried in my life.”
To close the night, Rodrigo joined her young fans in singing her hit Vampire, making it a Halloween treat they won’t forget.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker embody the Addams Family characters for Halloween
Anna Kendrick claimed the director tried to assert his dominance in front of a hundred extras
Prince Harry’s Netflix deal set to expire in 2025: What’s next for the Duke of Sussex?
Sean Diddy Combs' event planner discloses bitter truth about vocalist's infamous parties
Megan Thee Stallion lost her mother, Holly Thomas, 47, to cancer in 2019
Shailene Woodley recalled the moment when she got a call from Laura Dern, 'changed my life'