Olivia Rodrigo surprises trick-or-treaters on Halloween in fun 'Jimmy Kimmel' stint

The Grammy-winning singer had hilarious encounters with her unsuspecting fans

Olivia Rodrigo made Halloween extremely memorable for her fans this year by surprising trick-or-treaters.

On the October 31st episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Grammy-winning singer, 21, teamed up with Jimmy Kimmel star Guillermo Rodriguez for a costume bit that turned ordinary trick-or-treating into an unforgettable experience.

The skit opened with Rodriguez dressed as Rodrigo herself, complete with glittery hot pants and a “Live, Laugh, Love” tank top. But the real surprise came when the Guts singer, dressed identically to Rodriguez, stepped in with a bowl of candy, ready to “mess with some kids.”

The first batch of trick-or-treaters — a young girl and boy — were wide-eyed when they saw Rodrigo, especially the girl, who had been to one of her concerts. Rodrigo playfully asked the girl if she looked just like her doppelganger, to which the girl replied with a nervous “yes.”

For one group, the excitement turned into disbelief when Rodrigo asked a boy if he thought she was the real deal. “You don’t believe that it’s me?” she teased, offering to show her ID as proof. One girl even burst into happy tears, exclaiming, “I’ve never happy cried in my life.”

To close the night, Rodrigo joined her young fans in singing her hit Vampire, making it a Halloween treat they won’t forget.