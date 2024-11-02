Kieran Culkin STILL planning to watch 'Succession' finale over a year later

Kieran Culkin still hasn't watched 'Succession' finale more than a year later of its premiere

Many actors often don’t get a chance to see the finales of their shows, and Kieran Culkin is one of them. However, he is planning to watch the Succession finale.

During his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this week, Kieran, who earned an Emmy for his performance as Roman Roy in the final season, provided a lengthy explanation for why he hadn’t yet watched the finale.

"That wasn't really on purpose—at least, not at first. I guess it sort of is now," he admitted.

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin’s brother explained that the delay was due to filming his new movie with Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain. "I was in Poland shooting this movie when the last three episodes were airing, and I couldn't log into my Max account," he shared.

"My wife actually went on Instagram and asked if anyone could share their sign-in so I could watch the last couple of episodes. And people did!" Kieran, 42, continued. "Everyone just handed over their email and password. I was able to watch the eighth and ninth episodes, but then I moved to a different hotel that didn’t have a smart TV, so I couldn’t watch the finale."

The Succession star added, "Then I went home, took a vacation, and time passed. You know when a show is a couple of months old? I kind of missed the moment. Does that make sense? Maybe it doesn’t."

Though its been over a year since its premiere, Kieran revealed that his wife, Jazz Charton, suggested they do a full rewatch of the series before watching the finale, saying, "That’s the plan, and it has been for however long it’s been—maybe a year and a half?"



Watch Kieran explaining himself for the delay here:



