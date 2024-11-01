Megan Thee Stallion painfully recalls pulling the plug on 'brain dead' mom

The Grammy-winning rapper opened up about the ordeal in her new documentary

Megan Thee Stallion had to make a decision that no child hopes to make for their parents.

The Grammy-winning rapper has been open about losing her mother, Holly Thomas, to cancer in 2019. However, Megan was the one who made the difficult call to pull the plug on her mother.

In her new documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, released October 31, the Mamushi hitmaker recalled how Holly, 47, was having “back-to-back seizures” as her condition worsened, until her doctors declared her “brain dead.”

“So I stayed up there every day. I was spending the night at the hospital. I just was praying that she could shake back from it,” Megan revealed in the documentary alongside an animated sequence.

Fighting through the tears, Megan continued, “Once I realised she wasn’t coming back, I was just like, ‘Damn, I can’t keep her like this.’ Because I know she wouldn’t have wanted to stay like this. So I had to make the decision to pull the plug, and she just passed the next day.”

Just weeks later, Megan returned to the stage, honouring her mother’s encouragement to keep going. In a clip from her performance included in the documentary, she tells the crowd, “Ya’ll know that 2019 has been really tough for me. I don’t wanna cancel none of my shows… that’s not what my mama would want me to do.”