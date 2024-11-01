Katie Price flaunts new look after 'Megan Fox' facelift

Katie Price shares heartbreaking details about her ailing parents

Model Katie Price once again drew attention for her new look as she showed off £10,000 face-lift results during her latest outing.

The 46-year-old flaunted her super tight and fresh skin after enjoying a Halloween party.

The fashionista spellbound the onlookers with her stunning appearance in a brown fluffy roll neck jumper and matching trainers along with cream joggers, looking much younger than her actual age.

The animal lover was snapped while purchasing a cat litter tray and a bag of feline odour block for her Sphynx cats, she bought recently.

Earlier a day, the Free to Love Again vocalist was also spotted with boyfriend JJ Slater and daughter Princess Andre, at a star studded shindig.

However, that time her cosmological procedure wasn't visible due to skeleton makeup at the haunted party.

Katie updated her fans that people are comparing her transformation with actress Megan Fox.

"Everyone keeps saying I look like Megan Fox, I wish I looked like Megan Fox, she’s stunning!", the model claimed.

In a rare update, Katie Price also revealed that her mother and father are hospitalized for over the last month.