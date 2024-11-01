Charli XCX embodies a risqué outfit for Kendall Jenner's Halloween party

Charli XCX didn’t shy away from wearing bold ensembles in public.
The singer was spotted attending Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party on Thursday, October 31st.
The 32-year-old turned heads in a racy red devil costume as she attended the party with Rosalía, who flaunted her gory makeup.
Charli styled herself in a ripped, alluring top with matching strips of fabric around her body.
She paired the outfit with heels that had rope straps tied around her ankles.
The Von Dutch singer completed the look with a dark red wig that reached her lower back.
Meanwhile, Rosalía wore a chic black fur coat, finishing her outfit with high-waisted knickers, black stockings, and thick black boots.
Her look was completed with fake blood dripping from her face and a fake knife appearing to pierce her forehead.
Many celebrities attended the event, displaying their creative outfits, but it was the hosts themselves who stole the show.
Kendall and Kylie Jenner paid homage to the iconic Lizzie McGuire Movie from 2003, as the pair dressed up as the beloved character Isabella Parigi.
