Anne Hathaway stuns in unexpected style after 'Princess Diaries 3' announcement

Anne Hathaway goes all out in Halloween update

Anne Hathaway goes all out, impersonating Star Wars' Princess Leia during a rare Halloween appearance.

The Princess Diaries alum stepped out in style alongside her beloved husband Adam Shulman on All Hallows’ Eve, October 31.

The couple sported their Star Wars-inspired Halloween looks, bringing the magic of the original sci-fi trilogy in New York City.

While Hathaway styled Princess Leia from the 1983 flick Return of the Jedi, her husband Shulman embodied Luke Skywalker, staying true to the theme.

In addition, the actress didn’t hesitate to carry her Star Wars-themed tote bag, comprising of several ‘trick or treats.’

Meanwhile, their five-year-old son Jack was more than thrilled to be dressed as Chewbacca, carrying a blue light sword along.

The couple’s older son Jonathan was nowhere to be seen during their spooky night-out.

This comes on the heels of her announcement confirming the release of the third instalment of Disney’s Princess Diaries franchise as per the Daily Mail.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress wrote at the time, "Miracles happen. Back to Genovia with @adeleblim @disney @somewherepictures. The fairy tale continues."