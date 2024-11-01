King Charles receives alternative therapies for his cancer?

King Charles health update: Monarch sparks health concerns with latest move

King Charles has sparked health concerns with his secret visit to an Indian wellness and healing center which provides of “supportive and palliative cancer care.”

The 75-year-old, who was diagnosed with cancer in February, stopped over at the Soukya Spa in Bengaluru on his way home from his tour of Australia and Samoa along with his wife Queen Camilla.

The spa was founded by Dr. Issac Mathai, who's known to believe that traditional cures can help cancer sufferers.

The website for the Soukya, according to Daily Beast, group says “classical Homeopathic medicine” works “in harmony with nature’s efforts to correct physiological and psychological imbalances.”

It adds: “Homeopathy is particularly effective in allergic respiratory conditions, chronic fatigue syndrome, irritable bowel syndrome, hypertension, early cancer and AIDS.

Meanwhile, Mathai once admitted: “I won’t say we have cured cancer, but along with radiotherapy and chemotherapy, alternative medicine is prescribed for effective pain management.”

The King, who's understood to have taken a holistic approach to his cancer treatment in general, has not received alternative therapies for his cancer at the spa, an official source told the same outlet.

However, the unannounced break has sparked speculations about the king’s use of non-Western and holistic therapies as he fights cancer.

A friend of king Charles told the outlet: “He has always taken a holistic approach to health and it has served him well over the past year, he is doing fantastically well.”