Kendall Jenner, Hailey pay tribute to Paris Hilton, Nicole on Halloween

Kendall Jenner and her close pal, Hailey Bieber, have recently flaunted their Halloween-inspired outfits on social media.

The 27-year-old influencer took to her TikTok account and shared a sneak peek of her and the model's spooky Eve costumes.

In the viral video, Kendall and Hailey recreated the iconic look of BFF duo, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, from the early 2000s reality show, The Simple Life.

Notably, the supermodel dressed up as Paris. She wore a denim lace-up corset, which she paired with a miniskirt and a red floral necklace.

To recreate Nicole's look, Hailey donned a pink lace bra with a denim jump-suit.

Moreover, the Rhode Skin founder captioned her post, "Happy Halloween from Paris and Nicole."

Paris and Nicole approved Hailey and Kendall’s impressive tribute to their remarkable TV series' personas.

Reacting to the viral clip, The House of Wax star re-shared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Iconic," over the reel.

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old fashion designer captioned, "I am obsessed."

This Halloween homage comes as Paris and Nicole gear up for their upcoming reality TV series titled Paris & Nicole: The Encore, a follow-up to their iconic show The Simple Life, which is making a comeback after 17 years.