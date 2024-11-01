Reba McEntire sends clear message to Kevin Feige about MCU casting

Reba McEntire wants to do a Marvel movie

Reba McEntire has set her sights on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now it’s up to Kevin Feige to make it happen.

During a candid conversation with SiriusXM Hits 1 about her new sitcom Happy's Place, The Voice judge shared her dream role with host Ben Harlum.

"I’d love to do a Marvel movie," McEntire said, expressing her enthusiasm. "I want to be like a female Reba McEntire Power Ranger or something like that in a Marvel film."

While it’s important to note that the Power Rangers franchise belongs to Hasbro, Marvel has published comic adaptations of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

When Harlum asked what superpowers she would like to have, McEntire replied without hesitation.

"My superpower would be the ability to talk to animals. Wouldn't that be fun?" Harlum agreed, adding, "That would be fun! We need to get you in the Marvel universe."

Although there are no updates about McEntire joining the MCU, she continues to expand the Reba universe with her new NBC sitcom.

In Happy's Place, she reunites with her former Reba co-star Melissa Peterman, who previously starred opposite McEntire as the bubbly and ditzy Barbra Jean in Reba.

Now McEntire plays Bobbie, a woman who inherits her late father's bar alongside a half-sister she never knew she had, while Peterman plays a bartender named Gabby.