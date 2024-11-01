Matt LeBlanc makes rare appearance after silent retirement

Matt LeBlanc appears for a father-daughter time in Los Angeles

Matt LeBlanc was spotted out and about in Los Angeles after disappearing from the spotlight.

The 57-year-old star stepped out with his 20-year-old daughter Marina as they went for car shopping on Wednesday, October 30th.

The father-daughter duo was seen at RPM Motorcars, as per fan-posted pictures.

The Friends star and his daughter appeared to be chatting to a salesman as they walked around the place.

Matt dressed casually for the occasion with a black cap, burgundy zip-down jacket, jeans, and sunglasses.

While Marina, the only child he shares with ex-wife, Melissa McKnight, sported a black top, white hoodie and white shorts, and glossy black boots.

The sighting comes after Matt, who has stepped away from the spotlight since his co-star and friend Mathew Perry died, has reportedly chosen to silently retire from acting to focus on “what is important to him.”

An insider told Daily Mail, “Matt is still upset over the loss of Matthew.”

In the light of Matthew’s first death anniversary, they added, “It has made him rethink his life. He wants to focus on other interests as that’s what is important to him right now.”

Matt has not worked in a film or TV project since the Friends HBO reunion in 2021, saying that he was “taking some time off.”

Bu the source claims his return to the screen would be a difficult task.

“He would need the perfect opportunity to return in front of the camera for any role in TV and film as he has silently retired,” they said.

Matt’s friends and co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have also expressed concerned for the actor since he has taken Matthew’s death to heart.

The on-screen best friends were also close friends and neighbours in real life when the late actor died on October 28th, 2023.