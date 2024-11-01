Mauricio Umansky wishes stepdaughter Farrah Brittany ‘magical’ 36th birthday

Mauricio Umansky penned a “magical” note to wish stepdaughter and his Buying Beverly Hills costar Farrah Brittany a happy birthday.
Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie turned 36 on Thursday, Oct. 31, and was presented with a loving social media message from her 54-year-old stepfather.
“Happy Birthday Fairy. I get the privilege of being your D2, your friend; business partner and I get to see you every day,” Umansky said of his co-star.
“You are a magical human and deserve the best. Everyone dresses up for Farrahween as they should. Happy Birthday Queeeeeen I Love you,” he continued in the caption on an Instagram post.
Farrah Brittany is the eldest daughter of Mauricio Umansky's estranged wife, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, 55. Richards shares Farrah with her ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie, to whom she was married from 1988 to 1992.
Umansky shared some solo shots of Farrah in the Instagram carousel, along with multiple family photos of the group having fun together.
Richards and Umansky, who split in 2023 after 27 years of marriage, share three daughters: Alexia, 28, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16.
