Duchess Sophie takes on special role amid King Charles health woes

Buckingham Palace released a delightful video of Duchess Sophie from her recent special royal engagement amid King Charles's cancer struggles.

On October 31, the royal family's official social media handle shared that the Duchess of Edinburgh, who is the patron of Guide Dogs UK, visited the charity event to "learn more about the services the charity provides for children with vision impairments."

According to the statement, "The Duchess met children working to develop their independent living skills through the support and companionship of their buddy dogs, provided by Guide Dogs."

"A buddy dog is a canine friend that helps a child with a vision impairment build confidence, increase their physical activity, and improve their wellbeing."

Moreover, King Charles's sister-in-law "joined the children in crafting and decorating spooky Halloween biscuits for their buddy dogs!"

It is important to note that Duchess Sophie is known as a 'secret weapon' of the royal family as she performed remarkable royal engagements since the monarch and Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis.