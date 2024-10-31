Steve Kazee enjoys 'absolutely perfect' birthday amid controversy

Steve Kazee receives adorable gifts from kids on his 49th birthday

Jenna Dewan’s fiancé, Steve Kazee, celebrated his 49th birthday with lots of love from his kids and a hint of controversy.

On Wednesday, October 30, the Broadway star took to his Instagram Stories to share several highlights from his special day.

"Best birthday," he captioned one video of him sitting on a couch with his four-year-old son, Callum, on one side and his 11-year-old stepdaughter, Everly—whom Dewan shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum—on the other.

He loudly read a birthday card from his kids that said, "Hope your birthday absolutely rules. From Everly, Callum, and Rhiannon." Everly wrote additionally, "We love you more than anything."

The love melted his heart and he replied, "Thank you, I love you too. You’re the best."

In another video, the Blindspot actor captured Callum excitedly showing off his dance moves to celebrate his father’s birthday, with the clip overlaid with text that read, "Birthdays look different these days, and by different, I mean absolutely perfect."

Kazee also showed off a handmade gift from Everly, writing, "Evie’s birthday gift to me [teary eyes emoji]. All my step-parents out there will know how much something like this means."

The beautiful gift featured a colourful drawing of a sunset on circular paper, adorned with heartfelt notes like "We all love you," "You are the best," and "Love you forever."

While the Shameless alum deemed the day perfect, it didn’t start without a hitch.

A day earlier, he unintentionally sparked controversy by posting a series of "HAHAHA"s shortly after news broke of Dewan’s ex-husband Tatum’s breakup with Zoe Kravitz after three years of engagement.

Though he later clarified that his laughter was in reaction to a relatable meme he shared in the next slide, the Instagram stories made headlines at the time.