Taylor Swift's time-worn statement on 'Diddy' resurfaces, netizens react

Taylor Swift's old statement on Sean 'Diddy' Combs have resurfaced amid his current awaiting trial after he was arrested and charged with sex trafficking.

Swift got exposed to a question, "Who would you have taken to the prom?" during an interview with Rachel Ray, in 2011.

Considering the group would be a fun, the Shake It Off vocalist shared her list which included; Combs, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Sheryl Crow, and Justin Timberlake.

Taylor further stated, "Diddy's really always been very nice to me." Rachel accepted and continued saying, "He's a gentleman, isn't he? He's a lovely gentleman."

The star stated, "I really - he would be fun to be in the prom group.”

However, the respective chunk from the interview is making rounds on social media, attracting users to pour in their thoughts towards Diddy.

One user on the social media app commented: "Oopsie." Meanwhile, another user said, "Didn't age well" and some went on to say, "aged like milk."

Another follower believed that swifts mom, Andrea Swift, wouldn't have let her go to any of his alleged parties.

"Momma swift would have never let Taylor Hangout at Diddys! I cannot even imagine. Gotta love that she had good parental guidance growing up in the industry. #lovemommaswift.”

