'RM: Right People, Wrong Place' documentary to release this December

BTS leader RM released 'Right Place, Wrong Person' album on May 24, 2024

RM’s upcoming debut documentary, RM: Right People, Wrong Place, secured an official release date.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the BTS leader’s highly anticipated project will hit the big screens globally on December 5.

Through his forthcoming project, RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, will feature the behind-the-scenes snippets from making his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person.

RM: Right People, Wrong Place made its debut at the Busan International Film Festival last month in the Open Cinema section.

Notably, the 30-year-old did not make an appearance as he is currently enlisted in the mandatory military South Korean services from which he will be discharged the next year.

In addition to the album’s release, a synopsis for the upcoming documentary reads that it will, "explores his reflections on how honest he can be as both RM and Kim Namjoon (the artist’s given name), as he navigates the gratitude for the attention he receives with the pressure and fear that come with his fame."

For the devoted BTS ARMY, RM: Right People, Wrong Place, will chronicle the eight months leading up to the rapper’s military enlistment.