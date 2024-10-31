Halsey’s disturbing incident with music executive shook her to the core

Halsey reveals 'demoralising' incident with music executive: Watch

Halsey has recently narrated a nightmarish incident she faced during her interaction with a “powerful” music executive.

Speaking on the latest episode of Call Her Daddy podcast, the pop star recalled one music executive snooped through her nudes on her phones after asking for a selfie with him for his niece.

“I took a selfie of the two of us and I handed him my phone and I was like, ‘Text it to yourself. I have to pee,’” said the 30-year-old.

Halsey continued, “And then I went to the bathroom and when I came back, he handed me my phone [face down].”

“And I saw he was going through my nudes on my phone,” she told the host.

The Ghost crooner revealed she “was just frozen”.

“I was like, ‘Did I just imagine that? Was that an accident? Did the phone scroll up? What the heck just happened?’” stated the three-time Grammy nominee.

Halsey mentioned, “And then I was like, ‘Did he text them to himself and then delete the messages? I don't even know where these are now!’”

During the show, the Colors singer shared she was surprised with this demoralizing incident that “happened quite a long time ago”.

Halsey could not believe that as “a woman with so much power” who has “a bodyguard” and “all the leverage in the world,” she, in that moment, felt “nothing”.

“I was like ‘You are nothing… You will always be nothing,” remarked the songstress.

Halsey added, “It was so demoralizing. So many worse things have happened to me than that, but that one stuck out for some reason because it was so nonchalant.”

Meanwhile, on the personal front, the musician disclosed she got engaged to Orphan Black: Echoes actor Avan Jogia in Barcelona.