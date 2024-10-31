Pete Davidson's exes 'root' for his career and 'happiness'

After seeking mental health treatment over the summer, Pete Davidson is thriving.



A source exclusively shared with People magazine that the 30-year-old comedian is "single and doing really well."

"He looks better and healthier than he's ever looked, and he's feeling happy," the source added.

Davidson's most recent relationship was with Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline, which ended in July after 10 months.

Prior to that, he dated Chase Sui Wonders, his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star, from December 2022 to August 2023.

Davidson has a history of high-profile romances, including Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Phoebe Dynevor, and Ariana Grande. Despite these relationships ending, he remains friends with almost all his exes.

"He's still friends with pretty much all his exes," the source revealed.

"Nothing bad happened between him and Madelyn [Cline]. It just ran its course," and "he and Kim [Kardashian] still talk occasionally."

The source praised Davidson, saying, "He's a good guy, and they root for him."

In a March 2023 episode of the Real Ones podcast, Davidson addressed the attention surrounding his relationships.

"I'm in my 20's and I've dated people. And for some reason, that's very crazy and interesting to people. I don't think it's interesting."

He continued, "I've been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years I've dated 10 people. I don't think that's that crazy, but to some people, that's very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about."

Now, Davidson is focused on his well-being and career.