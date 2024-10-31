Gwen Stefani shares unseen throwback to first Halloween with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani shares glimpses from 2015 Halloween with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani took a look back at her first Halloween with Blake Shelton.

The Sweet Escape singer took to her Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 30, to share glimpses of her first scary holiday with her husband from 2015, sharing snaps in a carousel.

In the photo album, which began with a picture of the couple hanging out together, Stefani wore a “farmer girl” mini dress and accessorised with a cowgirl hat, adding a touch of Halloween flair with fake blood on her face and chest.

Besides her, Shelton, 48, kept it casual in a striped shirt and a Wienerschnitzel baseball cap, smiling.

“Met u in October i had nothing to lose / dressed up like a country girl i’d knew you’d approve / knew i had to kiss you on the Halloween moon,” Stefani captioned the post.

The caption was actually the lyrics to one of her songs, which also played in the background of a video of clouds rolling past the moon shared in the last slide.

The pictures in the carousel featured a close up look at Stefani’s costume in its packaging, a selfie of her with Shelton that night and a field of flowers.

Stefani and Shelton initially met at the recording of The Voice in April 2014. She was married to Gavin Rossdale at the time, and the Hillbilly Bone singer was married to fellow country star Miranda Lambert.

Both of The Voice judges later split from their respective partners, and made their romance official in November 2015, later tying the knot in 2021.