Martha Stewart slams director RJ Cutler for ‘lousy classical score’ in Netflix doc

Martha Stewart complains about RJ Cutler's work on her documentary

Martha Stewart is not happy with what RJ Cutler did with her Netflix documentary as a director, and one of those things is not using "rap music."

In an interview with New York Times, Stewart opened up on her disappointment with the music used in her doc, Martha.

“I said to R.J., ‘An essential part of the film is that you play rap music.’ Dr. Dre will probably score it, or [Snoop Dogg] or Fredwreck. I said, ‘I want that music.’ And then he gets some lousy classical score in there, which has nothing to do with me,” she revealed in the interview.

The media mogul also got candid on how she “hated” that some scenes she didn’t like were not removed from the final cut of the documentary.

“Those last scenes with me looking like a lonely old lady walking hunched over in the garden? Boy, I told him to get rid of those,” Stewart told the outlet. “And [Cutler] refused. I hate those last scenes. Hate them.”

However, the famous chef still has some expectations from the documentary, and hopes it continues to inspire women, like it is inspiring them now.

“So many girls have already told me — young women — that watching it gave them a strength that they didn’t know they had,” she shared.

“And that’s the thing I like most about the documentary. It really shows a strong woman standing up for herself and living through horror as well as some huge success.”