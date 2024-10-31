Marilu Henner complains Derek Hough ‘constantly changed’ dances on ‘DWTS’

Marilu Henner on Derek Hough's dance teaching on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Marilu Henner doesn’t seem content with her time on Dancing with the Stars with Derek Hough.

The 72-year-old actress, who competed on season 23 of ABC’s DWTS in 2016, recently reflected on her experience with her dance partner during an appearance on Cheryl Burke’s Sex, Lies and Spray Tans podcast.

She shared that she had difficulty adjusting to Hough’s teaching style, recounting some of the challenges she faced in learning the routines.

“Derek constantly changed things,” she recalled. “So I’d do a step and he'd say, what's that? And I go, that's the step from Tuesday, the first day we work on it. All of that was in my head.”

Henner, who revealed in 2013 that she had a Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory, added, “It's like the only time I thought, maybe my memory is a is a little bit of a curse is that I know that because if you if you change things constantly, they've gone in there the first way so I have to take the time to extract them.”

She also shared how Hough's coaching style made things difficult for her.

“It had much more to do with the way he teaches someone how to dance and someone like me who's used to a different method and really wants to get it in my body with the repetition and the muscle memory because then I can add all my stuff,” she explained.

Further, when asked if she ever doubted herself about catching the steps, she said, “Every day, every time was different. Every single dance was different.”