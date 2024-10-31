Tom Brady shocked by Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy with new boyfriend

Gisele Bündche is expecting her first baby with boyfriend, Joaquim Valente

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's relationship has come under the spotlight again following her recent pregnancy announcement with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

According to Page Six, a source close to Brady, 47, revealed that the news shocked the NFL star.

"[Brady] only found out that Gisele was pregnant very recently," the insider disclosed, adding, "I think they only communicate when necessary."

Bündchen, who shares two children with Brady—14-year-old Ben and 11-year-old Vivian—was described as having kept the pregnancy under wraps due to their difficult divorce.

"Tom’s a great guy, very nice and normal. Gisele is … very different. She really blows hot and cold," the source noted.

TMZ reported that the 44-year-old supermodel is approximately five to six months along, with the baby expected to arrive in early 2025.

For the unversed, after finalising her divorce from Brady on October 28, 2022, rumours surfaced in November about Bündchen’s romantic involvement with the jiu-jitsu instructor she met in December 2021.

Initially, she denied the speculation, but earlier this week, the news broke that she is expecting her third child overall but her first with Valente.

Sources indicate that Brady learned of the news just days before it was made public by People magazine.