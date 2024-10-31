Travis Kelce thanks co-star for support during controversy with Taylor Swift

The final episode of Travis Kelce's 'Grotesquerie' will air on Wednesday, October 30th.

Travis Kelce’s co-star in Grotesquerie, Niecy Nash-Betts, made a revelation in the Kelce brother’s podcast New Heights.

The 54-year-old actress shared that people started asking her about Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s relationship as the rumours of their breakup circulated in the podcast on Wednesday, October 30th.

"Let me tell you about people who text me about Travis. They all started off saying, you know, 'We're watching the thing. Is he the killer?' Just to get you — just to get you on the line texting them.”

“And then they like, 'Well, what do you know about his relationship?'" she said referring to the NFL star’s relationship with the mega popstar.

"I'm like, man, get off that man's business," Nash-Betts said as Travis started laughing. "I'm a vault. I don't say nothing."

"You're a real one," Travis, 35, told her.

"You won't get nothing out of me," Nash continued. "I mean, y'all just being nosy. Don't ask me nothing."

"Oh my goodness. That's great," Jason said, before Travis thanked his co-star and appreciated her for keeping things private about his relationship.

"I appreciate you always. And every time someone that has a mic in front of you, [they] always ask you something like that," Travis said.

"Thank you for always showing love. You know it's real, and you know that me and Tay are absolutely happy. And I appreciate you always making sure that everybody knows that. So thank you."

Rumours arose about the Eras Tour hitmaker and athlete’s relationship when a “breakup contract” went viral, predicting the couple to be breaking up on September 28th.

However, the tight end’s PR team dubbed the documents as false and fabricated but things took time to settle down.

The season finale of Travis’ acting debut, Grotesquerie, will air on Wednesday, October 30th.