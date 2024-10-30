Sean Diddy Combs' sets 'inappropriate' rules for his 'infamous' parties

Sean 'P Diddy' Combs’ event organizer reveals filthy rules followed in his parties

American rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ event organizer revealed the indecent requirements for the invitees at the vocalist's infamous parties.

According to the party planner, the girls had to be young, hot and weigh less for which the planner had to scale every attendee.

One of the rules suggested that the female guests shouldn't be weighing more than 140 pounds.

While conversing with The New York Post, they shared that there was "no flab and no cellulite" allowed.

Moreover, the source claimed that 54-year-old didn’t allow overly pierced or tattooed guests and shared that women at the party weren't permitted to wear pants, jeans, or flat shoes.

"Every girl had to wear a party dress, preferably very short, just enough to cover her b*** cheeks, but no longer than mid-thigh. Cleavage showing. And every single one of them had to be wearing stilettos."

The organizer then claimed they never asked for the ages of Diddy's guests, but said they thought it was "because of drinking laws."

On the contrary, former model Precious Muir has also opened up with appalling details about celebrities attending Sean 'Diddy' Combs parties.

She revealed that some celebrities are scared to admit that they attended Diddy’s party.